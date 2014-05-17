(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

HONG KONG May 17 A former executive of state-owned China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd, a conglomerate of energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong, is under investigation, China's top anti-corruption body said.

Wang Shuaiting, vice chairman of China Travel Service (Holding) Hong Kong, is suspected of serious disciplinary violations - Beijing's official jargon for graft - during his tenure at China Resources, the China Central Discipline Inspection Commission said in a one-line statement on its website (www.ccdi.gov.cn).

The probe follows a similar investigation into Song Lin, the ex-chairman of China Resources who has been sacked from his post, according state media.

Such investigations are part of a wider anti-corruption drive launched by President Xi Jinping, who has vowed to tackle pervasive graft, saying he will go after high-flying "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".