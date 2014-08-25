HONG KONG Aug 25 Chinese police are questioning
the former audit director of China Resources Holdings Co Ltd
as part of a broad investigation into suspected
corruption in the state-owned company, a government newspaper
reported on Monday.
The Economic Information Daily said Huang Daoguo, who
retired this month, was believed to have illegally obtained an
audit report on China Resources Holding, which he passed on to
the company's now sacked chairman, Song Lin.
China Resources Holdings is a holding company for a group of
energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong
Kong. Huang was also an non-executive director at several of the
group's units, including China Resources Gas, China
Resources Cement and China Resources Power,
the paper said.
China's top anti-corruption body has been investigating
China Resources Holdings and its units for several months as
part of a wide-ranging crackdown on graft by President Xi
Jinping, who has pledged to tackle high-ranking "tigers" as well
as lowly "flies".
In April, the anti corruption body said former chairman Song
was being investigated on suspicion of a serious violation of
discipline. Violating discipline is official jargon for corrupt
activities. Song was later sacked as chairman.
China's National Audit Office has so far found
irregularities at 11 state-owned conglomerates, including
PetroChina Co Ltd's parent China National Petroleum
Corp and China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd
, ranging from misrepresentation of assets to illegal
property development, highlighting the challenges the government
faces in overhauling the public sector, according to its audit
report released in June.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Miral Fahmy)