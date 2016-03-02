HONG KONG, March 2 China Resources
Pharmaceutical Group, a unit of state-owned conglomerate China
Resources Co Ltd., has mandated three banks as
sponsors of a planned Hong Kong initial public offering of at
least $1 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people close
to the deal.
CR Pharma, as the company is called, tapped Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, CCB International and Goldman Sachs to manage the
deal, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
CR Pharma didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the listing plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)