BEIJING, July 19 Chinese regulators are conducting an audit of China Resources Group, a power to real estate conglomerate, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday, citing the state-asset supervisory agency.

Xinhua said the audit followed an online post on its website by a Chinese journalist accusing senior executives of China Resources Power of mismanagement.

"The State-Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) has taken note of a named journalist's online allegation concerning senior executives of China Resources Group," Xinhua said.

"The relevant department is auditing China Resources Group."

"SASAC will take corresponding actions according to results from the audit," the news agency said.

"If any law or disciplinary violation is found, SASAC will deal with it seriously in line with Chinese law." (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by John Mair)