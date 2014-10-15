* New chairman on drive to win over local politicians

By Charlie Zhu and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Oct 15 China Resources Holding Co Ltd's new chairman has met with at least 10 provincial governments since taking the helm six months ago - a charm offensive that is helping the state-owned conglomerate move past a major corruption scandal.

In the wake of an investigation that has ensnared former chairman Song Lin and six other executives, Fu Yuning, who holds a rank equivalent to vice minister in the Chinese government, vowed that the conglomerate would emerge from the scandal like "a phoenix arising from the ashes".

The meetings, many of which have involved Fu travelling out to the provinces, have seen him warmly chatting with leading politicians as well as promising new and often big sums in investment, according to promotional photos and material released by the company.

The campaign by the politically connected Fu, formerly chief of China Merchants Group, which is also a sprawling state-controlled conglomerate, has shored up investor confidence and underscores the strong government and bank support that state-owned enterprises can call on.

"It seems Fu Yuning is doing the right things," said Xu Yinhui, investment manager at major Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.

"He has been boosting internal controls to reduce the chances of corruption while securing different types of support from local governments - which I think should be positive for the long-term development of the company."

ADVANTAGES

A sweeping anti-corruption campaign initiated under Chinese President Xi Jinping has targeted both state-run firms as well as domestic and foreign private companies alike.

Whereas state-owned giants like China Resources and PetroChina are emerging stronger under new management, private companies have had it harder. Agile Property Holdings Ltd, whose billionaire founder and chairman has been detained, has had to scrap a rights issue and seek a loan extension.

Shares in China Resources' listed units, like the broader market, have been hit by a downbeat economic outlook and the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in recent weeks.

But in a sign that sentiment towards the conglomerate is picking up, brokerages have over the past two weeks upgraded price targets or investment ratings for shares of China Resources Power Holdings Ltd, China Resources Gas Group Ltd and beer-to-retail group China Resources Enterprise Ltd, citing long-term growth prospects.

The conglomerate has 11 listed units with a combined market capitalisation of about $50 billion and total assets of more than HK$1 trillion ($129 billion).

Concerns that the graft scandal would cause the group to lower its financial targets or slow the pace of acquisitions and investments have also not been borne out.

Major initiatives announced after the scandal include a HK$40 billion property project in the southwestern city of Guilin and a 20 billion yuan office-retail complex in Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong, as well as a strategic tie-up with Tesco , the world's No. 3 retailer, in China.

It has also kept its business targets for 2015 despite the probe, a company spokeswoman said. Compared with 2013 levels, it is aiming to double operating profits to HK$100 billion and lift revenue 38 percent to HK$700 billion.

"China Resources group has established an efficient and results-driven culture and mechanism through decades of development," said Peter Yao, a director with Fosun Group, a major private investment group in Shanghai.

"That won't change because of the departure of one or two senior leaders." (1 US dollar = 7.7561 Hong Kong dollar, 6.1245 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Emily Kaiser and Edwina Gibbs)