HONG KONG, Oct 15 China Resources Holding Co
Ltd's new chairman has met with at least 10
provincial governments since taking the helm six months ago - a
charm offensive that is helping the state-owned conglomerate
move past a major corruption scandal.
In the wake of an investigation that has ensnared former
chairman Song Lin and six other executives, Fu Yuning, who holds
a rank equivalent to vice minister in the Chinese government,
vowed that the conglomerate would emerge from the scandal like
"a phoenix arising from the ashes".
The meetings, many of which have involved Fu travelling out
to the provinces, have seen him warmly chatting with leading
politicians as well as promising new and often big sums in
investment, according to promotional photos and material
released by the company.
The campaign by the politically connected Fu, formerly chief
of China Merchants Group, which is also a sprawling
state-controlled conglomerate, has shored up investor confidence
and underscores the strong government and bank support that
state-owned enterprises can call on.
"It seems Fu Yuning is doing the right things," said Xu
Yinhui, investment manager at major Chinese brokerage Guotai
Junan Securities in Shanghai.
"He has been boosting internal controls to reduce the
chances of corruption while securing different types of support
from local governments - which I think should be positive for
the long-term development of the company."
ADVANTAGES
A sweeping anti-corruption campaign initiated under Chinese
President Xi Jinping has targeted both state-run firms as well
as domestic and foreign private companies alike.
Whereas state-owned giants like China Resources and
PetroChina are emerging stronger under new management,
private companies have had it harder. Agile Property Holdings
Ltd, whose billionaire founder and chairman has been
detained, has had to scrap a rights issue and seek a loan
extension.
Shares in China Resources' listed units, like the broader
market, have been hit by a downbeat economic outlook and the
pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in recent weeks.
But in a sign that sentiment towards the conglomerate is
picking up, brokerages have over the past two weeks upgraded
price targets or investment ratings for shares of China
Resources Power Holdings Ltd, China Resources Gas
Group Ltd and beer-to-retail group China Resources
Enterprise Ltd, citing long-term growth prospects.
The conglomerate has 11 listed units with a combined market
capitalisation of about $50 billion and total assets of more
than HK$1 trillion ($129 billion).
Concerns that the graft scandal would cause the group to
lower its financial targets or slow the pace of acquisitions and
investments have also not been borne out.
Major initiatives announced after the scandal include a
HK$40 billion property project in the southwestern city of
Guilin and a 20 billion yuan office-retail complex in Shenzhen,
bordering Hong Kong, as well as a strategic tie-up with Tesco
, the world's No. 3 retailer, in China.
It has also kept its business targets for 2015 despite the
probe, a company spokeswoman said. Compared with 2013 levels, it
is aiming to double operating profits to HK$100 billion and lift
revenue 38 percent to HK$700 billion.
"China Resources group has established an efficient and
results-driven culture and mechanism through decades of
development," said Peter Yao, a director with Fosun Group, a
major private investment group in Shanghai.
"That won't change because of the departure of one or two
senior leaders."
(1 US dollar = 7.7561 Hong Kong dollar, 6.1245 Chinese yuan)
