HONG KONG Aug 24 State-backed property
developer China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday core
profit rose 32 percent in the first six months, helped by the
improving property and consumer retail market.
The Shenzhen-based company said it will open four shopping
malls in the second half to expand its commercial properties
portfolio, following a national consumption recovery since the
second quarter.
"Sector policies and monetary policies are likely to remain
loose," the country's eighth-biggest developer said in a
statement. "First-time homebuyers and first-time upgraders
remain as the mainstream and healthy demand for property."
Core profit, which excludes investment gains and losses, was
HK$5.02 billion ($647.5 million) for the half-year. Net profit
climbed 26.6 percent to HK$6.45 billion.
Property sales bottomed out in the first half after a
year-long slump, propped up by a barrage of government support
measures since last September, with home prices rising for a
third consecutive month in July.
