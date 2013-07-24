* Sets lower electricity consumption limits

* Smelters may rush to start upgrade programs (Add comments from smelters and link of statement)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, July 24 China has tightened regulations for operating smelters in its bloated aluminium sector, including setting stricter limits on power consumption and emissions, in a move that could hit output of the metal in the world's top producer.

Beijing has been issuing broadbrush rules aimed at reining in overcapacity in sectors such as aluminium and steel for about a decade, but plans have usually faltered due to resistance from local governments anxious to boost growth.

But China's new leaders appear to getting more serious over the issue with the new requirements issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology giving new energy consumption and emission limits, industry sources said.

While it is unlikely that all local governments will follow the rules, the bulk of aluminium smelters that do not meet the requirements would try to upgrade facilities, the sources predicted.

That could mean million tonnes of capacity could be shut gradually for upgrading before the end of 2015, which could slow production and support global prices which have fallen more than 11 percent so far this year.

Longer term, the upgrades could increase exports by improving efficiency, they added, though the government is also pushing for mergers and restructuring in the sector.

The ministry will publish a list of firms that meet the new requirements and they would receive help such as bank credit, according to a statement on the ministry website (www.miit.gov.cn).

The statement said tackling overcapacity would be a priority in the second half of the year as China targets sectors such as steel, cement, shipbuilders and glass making - all of which have suffered production gluts and pressure from a slowing economy.

The new rules for aluminium also include a ban on the construction of new smelters in environmentally sensitive areas and raising the production capacity of alumina refiners that use bauxite imports, the ministry said.

China has more than 27 million tonnes of aluminium smelting capacity currently.

ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION

Electricity accounts for about 40 percent of the production costs for smelters in China.

Under the new rules, power consumption for new and upgraded aluminium smelters will need to be below 12,750 kilowatt hours per tonne for the liquid form and 13,200 kwh for ingots, while consumption for existing capacity will be required to be below 13,350 kwh and 13,800 kwh, respectively.

In Henan, the main aluminium producing province, the bulk of smelters use less than 14,000 kwh to produce one tonne of primary aluminium currently, said Zhang Chenguang, an analyst at information provider SMM.

He could not provide an estimate for the amount of Chinese capacity using more than 13,800 kwh.

A manager at a large aluminium smelter said some smelters had anticipated the power consumption limits and had upgraded in the past two years.

The average consumption rate in China was 13,800-13,900 kwh currently, down from around 15,000 kwh two years ago after the addition of more modern capacity, he estimated.

An executive at a smelter in the southwestern Guizhou province said its plant consumed 13,800 kwh and it was building another smelter using 13,400 kwh.

"The new requirements in theory is tougher than previous rules. But will this axe be used? We'll have to wait and see if this happens," the executive said. (Additional reporting by Fayen Wong in SHANGHAI; Editing by Michael Perry and Ed Davies)