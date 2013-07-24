* Sets lower electricity consumption limits
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, July 24 China has tightened
regulations for operating smelters in its bloated aluminium
sector, including setting stricter limits on power consumption
and emissions, in a move that could hit output of the metal in
the world's top producer.
Beijing has been issuing broadbrush rules aimed at reining
in overcapacity in sectors such as aluminium and steel for about
a decade, but plans have usually faltered due to resistance from
local governments anxious to boost growth.
But China's new leaders appear to getting more serious over
the issue with the new requirements issued by the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology giving new energy
consumption and emission limits, industry sources said.
While it is unlikely that all local governments will follow
the rules, the bulk of aluminium smelters that do not meet the
requirements would try to upgrade facilities, the sources
predicted.
That could mean million tonnes of capacity could be shut
gradually for upgrading before the end of 2015, which could slow
production and support global prices which have fallen
more than 11 percent so far this year.
Longer term, the upgrades could increase exports by
improving efficiency, they added, though the government is also
pushing for mergers and restructuring in the sector.
The ministry will publish a list of firms that meet the new
requirements and they would receive help such as bank credit,
according to a statement on the ministry website
(www.miit.gov.cn).
The statement said tackling overcapacity would be a priority
in the second half of the year as China targets sectors such as
steel, cement, shipbuilders and glass making - all of which have
suffered production gluts and pressure from a slowing economy.
The new rules for aluminium also include a ban on the
construction of new smelters in environmentally sensitive areas
and raising the production capacity of alumina refiners that use
bauxite imports, the ministry said.
China has more than 27 million tonnes of aluminium smelting
capacity currently.
ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION
Electricity accounts for about 40 percent of the production
costs for smelters in China.
Under the new rules, power consumption for new and upgraded
aluminium smelters will need to be below 12,750 kilowatt hours
per tonne for the liquid form and 13,200 kwh for ingots, while
consumption for existing capacity will be required to be below
13,350 kwh and 13,800 kwh, respectively.
In Henan, the main aluminium producing province, the bulk of
smelters use less than 14,000 kwh to produce one tonne of
primary aluminium currently, said Zhang Chenguang, an analyst at
information provider SMM.
He could not provide an estimate for the amount of Chinese
capacity using more than 13,800 kwh.
A manager at a large aluminium smelter said some smelters
had anticipated the power consumption limits and had upgraded in
the past two years.
The average consumption rate in China was 13,800-13,900 kwh
currently, down from around 15,000 kwh two years ago after the
addition of more modern capacity, he estimated.
An executive at a smelter in the southwestern Guizhou
province said its plant consumed 13,800 kwh and it was building
another smelter using 13,400 kwh.
"The new requirements in theory is tougher than previous
rules. But will this axe be used? We'll have to wait and see if
this happens," the executive said.
