(Adds graphics link)
By Pete Sweeney and Jessica Macy Yu
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 26 The Di Mei shopping
centre in downtown Shanghai is a surprisingly depressing place
to shop.
The underground mall is located in one of the most
shopping-mad cities in China, and yet it is run down and starved
of customers.
"Sometimes I cannot sell even one dress in a day," said
dress shop owner Ms Xu, who rents a space in Di Mei.
Rising vacancy rates and plummeting rents are increasingly
common in Chinese malls and department stores, despite official
data showing a sharp rebound in retail sales that helped the
world's second-largest economy beat expectations in the third
quarter.
The answer to that apparent contradiction lies in the rising
competition from online shopping and government purchases
possibly boosting retail statistics. Add poorly managed
properties into the equation and the empty malls aren't much of
a surprise.
More importantly, the struggles of Chinese brick-and-mortar
retailers amplify a policy conundrum; these malls, built to reap
gains from rising consumption, are instead adding to China's
corporate debt problem, currently at 160 percent of GDP - twice
as high as the United States.
Less foot traffic means cash flow of mall owners and
developers are getting squeezed - a potential hazard for an
economy growing at its slowest pace in decades.
Di Mei's owners are trying to refurbish, but it's unclear
whether it will pay off, and others are just closing down. The
Sunlight Store in Beijing, for example, is located in another
prime pedestrian hub, but it closed its blinds this month, with
manager Ni Guifang telling Reuters they are seeking greener
pastures online.
"The sales were just OK, but the overall sales were on the
downward trend," Ni said.
TRIMMING DOWN
Major listed mall operators are also feeling the pain.
Dalian Wanda, a big property developer, said in January it would
close or restructure 30 of its retail venues and in August said
more adjustments were underway.
Malaysia-based Parkson, which operates more than
70 department stores in China, closed several of its stores in
northern China last year following a 58 percent drop in China
net profit in 2013.
"As growth in retail sales slows because of the country's
lower GDP growth, and in cities where mall space is abundant,
vacancy rates have risen substantially," said Moody's analyst
Marie Lam in a research note.
In its latest efforts to re-energise the economy, China's
central bank on Friday cut interest rates for the sixth time in
less than a year.
Tim Condon, an economist at ING in Singapore warned that
investors should not read China's official retail figures as
exclusively reflective of rising household consumption, noting
that the data also capture some government purchases.
On the other hand, e-commerce sites continue to post
double-digit growth rates, even as some moderation is evident.
E-commerce leader Alibaba is expected to report that
sales growth slowed sharply in the second quarter - albeit to
around 27 percent on-year, still a ripping pace.
And as more Chinese graduate to the ranks of the middle
class, places offering entertainment are thriving. Movie ticket
sales hit a new record of nearly $300 million during a single
holiday week in October, up 60 percent year-on-year.
But this is little consolation for the likes of Di Mei. And
the risk is that the frenetic pace of mall construction cascades
into a bad-debt problem for banks if shoppers fail to match the
zeal of property developers.
SHOPPING OVERCAPACITY
China is currently the site of more than half the world's
shopping mall construction, according to CBRE, a real estate
firm, even though it appears that many of these malls will not
produce good returns for their investors.
A joint report by the China Chain Store Association and
Deloitte showed that by the end of this year, the total number
of China's new malls is projected to reach 4,000, a jump of over
40 percent from 2011.
Real estate analysts note that much of the surge in retail
space construction came at the behest of local governments, who
were rushing to push real estate development as part of attempts
to stimulate the economy. The result has been malls built in
haste and managed poorly.
Not surprisingly, shoppers are voting with their feet.
"If you build it and they're not coming, that's a
non-performing loan," said Condon of ING.
"That's the banks' problem."
($1 = 6.3455 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shao Xiaoyi in BEIJING and the
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)