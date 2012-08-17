* Online appliance retailers launch price war
* Profits plunge as sales slow, margins narrow
* Slow housing market means less demand for appliances,
electronics
BEIJING, Aug 17 China's major appliance
retailers have launched an online price war in a battle for
market share as sales of household white goods and electronics
products are blasted by what may be the country's slowest year
of economic growth since 1999.
A property sector slowdown is a particular problem for
retailers including GOME, as stalling new home sales
eat into demand for new washing machines and stereo systems.
Online seller 360buy.com, also known as Jingdong Mall, took
aim this week at brick-and-mortar appliances giant Suning
by announcing competitive price cuts on Weibo, the
Chinese equivalent of Twitter.
Cut-throat online offers courting China's bargain-conscious
shoppers have pressured margins, especially in the wealthiest
cities, for companies like Suning which offer a nearly identical
line-up of appliance and electronics brands.
"If people are holding off buying a home, that could affect
sales in certain sectors -- home appliances, home decoration to
some extent, furniture," said Ben Cavender, a consumer goods
analyst at China Market Research Group in Shanghai.
Some potential home buyers are postponing purchases in the
expectation that the government will loosen real estate
restrictions. Other bargain-hunters might hope that Beijing will
once again introduce rebates on consumer goods to stimulate an
economy that grew at its weakest pace in more than three years
in the second quarter, he said.
Deflation in raw-material prices is also starting to pinch
sales prices for manufacturers and retailers. China's producer
price index dropped 2.9 percent on year in July, while consumer
inflation eased to a 30-month low of 1.8 percent.
PRICE CUTS
To keep track of the price cuts, eTao.com, a rival
e-commerce site run by online giant Alibaba, has begun awarding
gold, silver and bronze medals to the websites offering the
lowest prices for each item.
Some disappointed online bargain hunters have found that
despite the battling claims, prices online are down by only
about 10 percent, according to Chinese media which has been
following the price war avidly.
But the damage is real for the retailers.
Suning's net profit fell 29.5 percent to 1.74 billion yuan
($273.34 million) in the first half of this year, as the slowing
economy hit store sales..
GOME, which is due to report earnings before the end of this
month, warned that it would post a net loss for the first half
due to a drop in sales and losses attributable to its e-commerce
business.
The online battles have also wounded appliance manufacturers
like Haier, which retaliated on Wednesday with a declaration,
again through Weibo, that it would no longer supply 360buy.com.
The announcement helped staunch a plunge in its share price
that day to the lowest level in four months.
Oddly in China, brick-and-mortar stores often refuse to
match the prices offered on their own websites, betting that
customers will be willing to pay more for shorter delivery and
better after-sales service at the physical stores.
($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Ryan Woo)