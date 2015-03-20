BEIJING, March 20 The news websites of Reuters,
including those in English and Chinese, were inaccessible in
China on Friday, after users first experienced difficulties
accessing them late on Thursday.
The websites of Bloomberg News, the New York Times
and News Corp's Wall Street Journal have all been
inaccessible in China for some time.
It was not immediately clear why users were hindered from
using the Reuters sites.
The websites of some major news organisations, including
Reuters, have at times become inaccessible in China in whole or
part, often after the publication of stories on issues about
which the Chinese government is sensitive.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country's
Internet regulator, did not immediately respond to a written
request for comment.
"Reuters is committed to practicing fair and accurate
journalism worldwide. We recognise the great importance of news
about China to all our customers, and we hope that our sites
will be restored in China soon," a Reuters spokeswoman said in
an emailed statement.
Reuters is the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp
. Thomson Reuters also sells financial news and
data services to clients in China. These services remained
available.
(Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Jean Yoon and Neil
Fullick)