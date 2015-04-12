BEIJING, April 12 China's super-rice grower,
Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co Ltd, blamed
abnormal weather and disease for large crop failures in the rice
growing province of Anhui last year.
Rice blast fungus caused a reduction in yields or no
harvests in many areas in the province, said an executive with
the company founded by Yuan Longping, an agricultural scientist
who is sometimes referred to by Chinese media as "the father of
hybrid rice".
"Last year, because of the abnormal weather, the areas which
normally have a low outbreak of rice blast were unexpectedly hit
with frequent outbreaks, causing big losses for farmers," said
Peng Guangjian, the company's president.
Chinese media recently reported that the super-rice strain,
"Liangyou 0293", produced by the company, caused widespread crop
failure in six areas in Anhui province last year.
"The disadvantage of the strain is that it is not resistant
to rice blast, although it has many advantages, including high
yield...", Peng told a local television station in a report
posted on Saturday to the company's web site (www.lpht.com.cn).
Super hybrid rice accounts for about 30 percent of the
country's total rice area and average yield was 590.8 kg per mu
(0.07 hectare), the official People's Daily reported on Sunday,
citing an agriculture ministry official.
China, the world's top rice grower and consumer, harvested
206.43 million tonnes of rice in 2014, 1.4 percent more than in
the previous year.
(Reporting by Niu Shuping and Michael Martina; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)