BEIJING Dec 15 Just over one percent of Chinese
billionaires identified by the Hurun Report as the country's
richest over the past 17 years have been jailed, charged or even
executed mainly for bribery, embezzlement or economy-related
crimes, the publication said.
On its website, the Hurun Report said 35 of the more than
3,000 billionaires that have featured on its annual Hurun Rich
List, dubbed by local media as a "slaughter list" since it was
launched in 1999, have run into trouble with the law.
The biggest number - 11 - were real estate tycoons, the
report said, followed by nine finance industry executives.
Shanghai and Beijing were home to most of the offenders, who on
average were sentenced to jail at age 47 for 10 years, the
report added.
Hurun founder Rupert Hoogewerf told Reuters the number of
billionaire offenders was lower than the number of government
officials and executives at state-owned enterprises who have
been arrested or are under investigation for corruption.
President Xi Jinping's widespread crackdown on corruption
has also ensnared several billionaires over the past few years,
including Xu Ming, a former business ally of disgraced Chinese
politician Bo Xilai and the founder of plastics-to-property
conglomerate Dalian Shide Group, who died in prison earlier this
month.
Last week, the disappearance of Guo Guangchang, one of
China's best-known billionaires and the chairman of Fosun Group,
sparked speculation that he was being drawn into the corruption
crackdown.
Guo, ranked 17 on this year's Hurun rich list, appeared at a
company meeting on Monday after the company said he had been
assisting the authorities in an investigation.
