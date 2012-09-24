(Corrects to show Wang Jianlin's company is Dalian Wanda; edits
SHANGHAI, Sept 24 China's super-rich saw their
wealth shrink this year as property lost its spot as the number
one source of wealth for the first time since record-keeping
began, China's annual rich list shows.
Nearly half of China's 1,000 or so richest individuals and
families suffered a loss of wealth over the past year, mainly
those involved in the solar, textiles and retail sectors,
according to the China Rich List published annually by Hurun
Report Inc.
China's richest person, Zong Qinghong, hails from Wahaha
Group, China's leading beverage maker. Wang Jianlin, who holds
the number two spot, is founder and chairman of property
developer and cinema operator Dalian Wanda Group, which recently
acquired U.S.-based AMC Entertainment.
Zong's fortune totals $12.6 billion, according to the
report, while Wang trails at $10.3 billion.
The threshold to make the rich list fell by 9 percent to
$290 million, but the lower figure is still three times higher
than the cut-off in 2007.
China had 2.7 million U.S. dollar millionaires as of Aug. 15
this year, the report said, while the number of dollar
billionaires fell by 20 to 251.
Manufacturing replaced property as the top source of wealth
for the ultra-wealthy. Property was number two, followed by
finance and investment, natural resources, and pharmaceuticals.
Responding to public anger over soaring property prices, the
government in 2010 launched policies aimed at cooling the
market. Stock prices of listed developers have suffered as a
result.
An unfortunate 469 individuals on the list have seen their
wealth shrink since last year, while 291 saw their wealth grow,
114 stayed the same and 150 people appeared on the list for the
first time.
"Although this year has seen some significant wealth
bloodletting, it is worth remembering that these entrepreneurs
are still up 40 percent on two years ago and almost 10 times 10
years ago," Rupert Hoogewerf, founder and chairman of Hurun
Report, said in a statement.
Beijing is home to the largest number of China's super rich
with 123 of them, followed by Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, in
east China's Zhejiang province, and Guangzhou, in the southern
province of Guangdong.
Hoogewerf, a British accountant, began publishing the list
in 1999. It draws from a broad range of sources, and the report
concedes that "valuing the wealth of China's richest is as much
an art as it is a science".
"We have missed some people, but we believe the Hurun Rich
List is the most serious attempt to identify China's top
entrepreneurs and to measure their holdings," the report said.
Hurun Report publishes four luxury lifestyle magazines and
hosts business events targeting China's wealthy.
