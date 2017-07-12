FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Germany tells China: Let dissident Liu go abroad for treatment
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 days ago

Germany tells China: Let dissident Liu go abroad for treatment

1 Min Read

A member of the Australian Tibetan community places a candle near a banner during a candlelight vigil for the Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese embassy in Sydney, Australia July 12, 2017.Steven Saphore

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany urged China on Wednesday to allow Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo to leave the country to receive medical treatment abroad after the hospital treating him said his condition was critical.

"We appeal to the Chinese authorities to give priority to the humanitarian aspects of this case and to allow him .. to leave very quickly," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a news conference, adding Germany was deeply concerned by reports of Liu's deteriorating condition.

Liu has late-stage liver cancer and two foreign doctors, one German, said at the weekend he was well enough to travel abroad.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.