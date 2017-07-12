FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Ailing Chinese dissident Liu critically ill, breathing failing - hospital

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in lead to Wednesday not Thursday)

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - The hospital treating China's Nobel Peace Prize winning dissident Liu Xiaobo said on Wednesday he is critically ill and that his ability to breath is failing.

The hospital made the announcement in a statement on its website.

Liu was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after helping to write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms.

He was recently moved from jail to a hospital to be treated for late-stage liver cancer. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd)

