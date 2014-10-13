BEIJING Oct 13 China has detained a prominent
scholar who helped blind dissident Chen Guangcheng flee to the
United States two years ago and has banned books by eight
writers in an escalating crackdown on dissent.
Guo Yushan, a founder of the Transition Institute, a
think-tank that researches business regulations, reform and
civil society, was detained on Thursday, his wife, Pan Haixia,
said.
More than 10 police officers took him away along with his
laptop, wireless router, mobile phone and iPad, she said.
Guo was instrumental in helping Chen escape house arrest in
his village in 2012. Chen travelled to Beijing where he sought
refuge at the U.S. embassy, sparking a diplomatic row between
China and the United States. Authorities shut down Guo's
institute last year.
In a telephone interview, Pan said Guo's detention could be
related to the detention of Shi Lin.
Activists describe Shi as an art editor at Peking University
and say she was detained after she tried to put up posters on
campus expressing support for pro-democracy demonstrations in
Hong Kong. In a picture on her Twitter account, she can be seen
wearing a face mask with a yellow ribbon on it. The ribbon is a
symbol of the protests.
Guo was detained on a charge of "causing a disturbance",
according to Pan and his lawyer, Li Jin. Police did not give Pan
a reason for Guo's detention. Li said she had applied to meet
him but had not heard whether she could.
"We just want to know the truth," Pan said. "We hope the
police will investigate this thoroughly and release him
quickly."
Police could not be reached for comment.
If charged and convicted, Guo could face up to five years in
prison.
'SUSPICIOUS'
The government has convicted and detained several scholars
in what activists say is a sustained campaign against dissent. A
court in the western region of Xinjiang sentenced economics
professor Ilham Tohti to life on separatism charges last month.
Legal scholar Xu Zhiyong was sentenced in January to four
years in prison after he campaigned for government officials to
disclose their wealth.
Rights groups say dozens of activists supporting the
demonstrations in Hong Kong have been detained or intimidated by
police.
Maya Wang of New York-based Human Rights Watch said the
detentions signalled increasing intolerance of dissent.
"Even very moderate intellectuals who have kept a low
profile ... are now being targeted for detentions," Wang said.
Separately, the State Administration for Press, Publication,
Radio, Film and Television said on Friday it was banning books
by at least eight renowned writers and intellectuals.
The publishing regulator circulated a notice to say that
books by the writers, including prominent liberal economist Mao
Yushi, were "not to published", according to the notice,
obtained by Reuters.
"A national government organ is daring to risk universal
condemnation, in open opposition to the constitution," Mao wrote
on his microblog. "What is our government actually trying to do?
It makes one suspicious."
The other writers whose books were banned include Zhang
Qianfan, a constitutional law expert at Peking University and a
critic of the Communist Party's grip on the judiciary. Zhang did
not answer calls to his mobile phone.
Books by history scholar Yu Yingshi, Taiwan writer Giddens
Ko, Hong Kong television personality Leung Man-tao and columnist
Xu Zhiyuan were also banned, according to the regulator. It did
not say why and did not respond to a faxed query by Reuters.
It also called for authorities to "strictly" control
publication of religious books, especially on Tibetan Buddhism,
Christianity and Islam.
The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid owned by the party's
official newspaper, the People's Daily, said the ban was
justified because some on the list had supported "Hong Kong's
Occupy Central movement or 'Taiwan independence'," or they
opposed China's political system.
"If one has positioned himself at odds to the country's
mainstream political path, he shouldn't expect his influence to
keep on rising without disruption," the newspaper said.
