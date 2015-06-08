BEIJING, June 8 Citing improved rural library
services and indoor cinemas along with a deluge of other
information, China praised its human rights record in a lengthy
report card on Monday, its latest bid to deflect Western
criticism.
While senior leaders periodically promise China's citizens
democracy and human rights, the last two years under President
Xi Jinping's administration have been marked by a sweeping
crackdown on dissidents and activists.
China has long rejected criticism of its rights' record,
saying providing food, clothing, housing and economic growth are
far more relevant for developing countries, pointing to its
success at lifting millions out of poverty.
State news agency Xinhua said the white paper, issued by the
State Council Information Office without prior warning, upheld
"China's unique pattern of protecting human rights".
The paper said China showed progress by "respecting freedom
of speech, guaranteeing freedom of religion to ethnic minorities
and giving its citizens a right to an impartial trial".
International rights groups have rejected these assertions.
In recent years, the government has detained dozens of Chinese
for dissent and Tibetans and Uighurs have complained of rights
abuses.
"The tremendous achievements China has made in its human
rights endeavours fully demonstrate that it is taking the
correct path of human rights development that suits its national
conditions," the paper said.
The highly detailed paper, covering everything from incomes
for rural residents to miscarriages of justice, is China's 12th
report on human rights since the government began releasing such
reports in 1991.
Under the section "promoting basic cultural rights", the
government said it "carried out a rural film programme,
projecting at least one film per month in every administrative
village".
"Outdoor mobile film projection is now giving way to
projection at permanent indoor venues, and the number of films
to be ordered for purchase exceeds 3,000," the paper said,
adding that it also had a rural library project that covers all
administrative villages.
The report noted that "ethnic-minority areas have improved
their cultural public service system", pointing to 104 radio
stations and television stations in ethnic autonomous areas.
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ben Blanchard)