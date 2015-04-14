BEIJING, April 14 China's foreign ministry
threatened on Tuesday to punish a prominent non-governmental
organisation which lobbied for the release of five freed women
activists, saying the group must be held accountable for
"breaking the law".
Yirenping, an anti-discrimination NGO, has defended the
rights of people with HIV, Hepatitis B, women and people with
disabilities.
President Xi Jinping's administration has detained hundreds
of activists in the past two years, in what some rights groups
say is the worst clampdown on dissent in two decades.
In late March, Chinese police officers raided Yirenping's
office and seized laptops and details of contacts, its
co-founder, Lu Jun, told Reuters.
The NGO has also lobbied for five women activists whose
detentions sparked an outcry by the West and Chinese rights
campaigners. The women, who have campaigned against domestic
violence and discrimination, were released on bail on Monday.
"For the organisation they are affiliated with, Beijing
Yirenping Center, because this organisation is suspected of
violating the law, it will face punishment," Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily news briefing.
It is unclear what punishment Yirenping will face.
Lu, who is in New York, did not respond to a request for
comment. Calls to its Beijing office went unanswered.
For more than a month, Lu has campaigned for the release of
the women, sending journalists information and setting up a
Facebook group called "Free Chinese Feminists".
Wang Zheng, a scholar who researches Chinese women and
gender at the University of Michigan, said she believed Chinese
authorities targeted the women activists because "they want to
smash Yirenping".
"The authorities probably don't want to make too big a
splash by arresting the head of Yirenping, so they detained
these young women to send the message," Wang was quoted as
saying in an interview published last weekend on China Change, a
website on civil society in China.
"They succeeded in terrifying Yirenping. Once these young
feminists were detained, everyone working at Yirenping knew this
was about Yirenping," she said.
