(Adds court, foreign ministry comment)
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, April 17 A Chinese court jailed a
journalist accused of leaking an internal Communist Party
document to a foreign website for seven years on Friday, her
lawyer said, a ruling that reflects the sensitivity surrounding
the party's inner workings.
Gao Yu, 71, who was tried behind closed doors in Beijing
last November, was convicted on a charge of providing state
secrets to foreign contacts, her lawyer, Mo Shaoping, said.
Rights activists have condemned Gao's detention and trial,
saying it indicates a widening crackdown on dissent. The United
States called on China to release Gao at the United Nations
Human Rights Council session in Geneva last month.
Mo said Gao had indicated as she was leaving court that she
would appeal.
"As defending counsel, I do not approve of the judgment. I
feel the court has not sufficiently respected the facts and
evidence in issuing this mistaken sentence," Mo told Reuters by
telephone.
Gao was detained on accusations she had leaked a party
document, which warned senior members against "seven mistaken
ideologies", including the "universal values" of human rights,
according to Gao's other lawyer, Shang Baojun.
The Foreign Ministry said that the case had been handled in
accordance with the law.
"Citizens have always enjoyed all forms of rights accorded
to them under the constitution," ministry spokesman Hong Lei
said in a regular briefing. "At the same time, citizens must
strictly abide by their obligations under the constitution."
Gao, who was detained last May, was accused of passing the
document to Ho Pin, head of Mirror Books, Shang said.
Ho told Reuters from New York that Gao did not pass him the
document.
The maximum sentence for leaking state secrets is life
imprisonment. However, prosecutors recommended a sentence of
five to 10 years based on the level of sensitivity of the
secrets Gao was accused of leaking, Shang said.
An unidentified official who answered the phone at the
Beijing No.3 Intermediate Court declined to comment on the case,
though the court confirmed the verdict on its microblog.
"This sentence has heightened our concern on the situation
of human rights defenders in China, including lawyers and
journalists," Raphael Droszewski, a first secretary at the
European Union Delegation to China, told reporters near the
court.
Gao, a freelance journalist well known for her articles
critical of government leaders, has said she is innocent.
This is the third time Gao has been jailed on charges
stemming from her activism and for leaking state secrets.
Gao is one of 44 journalists behind bars in China as of Dec.
1, 2014, making it the top jailer of media workers, said the
Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based media
advocacy group.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick
Macfie)