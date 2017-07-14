FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
China should lift restrictions on Liu Xiaobo's widow - Nobel committee
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 9:56 AM / a day ago

China should lift restrictions on Liu Xiaobo's widow - Nobel committee

1 Min Read

Liu Xia, wife of veteran Chinese pro-democracy activist Liu Xiaobo, wipes her eyes as she speaks during an interview in Beijing June 24, 2009.David Gray/Files

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said on Friday it was "deeply worried" about the situation of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, after his death on Thursday.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee is deeply worried about Liu Xia's situation in the aftermath of her husband's tragic death," Olav Njoelstad, the secretary of the committee, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"We call upon Chinese authorities to lift all restrictions they have put upon her. If she wants to leave China, there is no justification for denying her the opportunity to do so." 

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.