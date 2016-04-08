HONG KONG, April 8 A court in southern China on
Friday jailed four activists who had publicly supported Hong
Kong's pro-democracy Occupy Central movement and who had
criticised the Chinese Communist Party on social media, a lawyer
said.
Two of them, Xie Wenfei and Wang Mo, were sentenced to
four-and-a-half years by the intermediate people's court in the
city of Guangzhou after having been found guilty of "inciting
subversion of state power", their lawyer Chen Keyun told Reuters
by telephone.
The Guangzhou Intermediate court declined to give any
details of the charges or sentences when contacted by Reuters.
Chen said Xie and Wang had held up placards on a Guangzhou
street in support of Hong Kong's youth-led Occupy Central
movement that saw tens of thousands block major roads for 79
days in late 2014 to pressure Beijing for full democracy in the
Chinese-controlled city.
"This does not constitute any illegal behavior. On the
contrary, we think not only were they not inciting subversion to
the state's power, but they were actually safeguarding the
state's power," said Chen. He denounced the sentence, saying the
men should be free to call for universal suffrage as a
fundamental right.
The pair had also openly posted messages on Twitter and
Weibo criticising the ruling Communist Party and calling for an
end to one-party rule.
Two others, Zhang Rongping and Liang Qinhui, were jailed for
four years and one-and-a-half years respectively on similar
charges. They, too, had expressed support for Hong Kong's Occupy
movement. Their lawyers, however, weren't reachable for comment.
Security was tight outside courthouse with a large number of
police vans parked outside. Foreign reporters and diplomats were
barred from the courtroom, one witness there told Reuters.
In March, the United States and 11 other countries at the
United Nations criticised China's crackdown on human rights and
its detentions of lawyers and activists.
Chinese police have detained about 250 human rights lawyers,
legal assistants, and activists across the country since a
nationwide crackdown began last July, according to the U.N.,
though a number have since been released.
The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese
rule in 1997 with the promise of wide-ranging autonomy,
including an independent legal system and freedom of speech.
