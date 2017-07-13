FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN rights chief expresses 'deep sorrow' at death of China's Liu Xiaobo
#Top News
July 13, 2017 / 2:49 PM / a day ago

UN rights chief expresses 'deep sorrow' at death of China's Liu Xiaobo

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The certificate awarded to Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo is seen in this picture taken December 10, 2010. The words on the certificate read: "The Norwegian Nobel Committee has in accordance with the testament of Alfred Nobel, drawn on November 27, 1895, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2010 to Liu Xiaobo. Oslo December 10, 2010 signed by Committee members Thorbjoern Jagland, Kaci K. Five, Ellen-Marie Ytterhorn, Sissel Roenbeck and Aagot Valle".Berit Roald/Scanpix Norway/File Photo NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died on Thursday, was and will remain an inspiration, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said, expressing his "deep sorrow" at Liu's death.

"The human rights movement in China and across the world has lost a principled champion who devoted his life to defending and promoting human rights, peacefully and consistently, and who was jailed for standing up for his beliefs," Zeid said in a statement.

He said Liu and his wife Liu Xia were a courageous couple and devoted to each other, and he urged Chinese authorities to guarantee her freedom of movement and to let her travel abroad.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

