HONG KONG Dec 12 A Chinese man accused of
participating in a riot over land claims in September died in
police custody on Sunday, threatening to fan tensions in a far
southern region that has become a source of persistent unrest.
The death in Guangdong province occurred as masses of riot
police moved to quell a longstanding dispute in Wukan village on
the east coast of the booming province, where industrial
development has consumed swathes of rice paddies.
The government of Shanwei, an area that includes Wukan
village in its jurisdiction, said in the early hours of Monday
that Xue Jinbo fell ill on Sunday, his third day in detention
over the riot. Hospital doctors later pronounced the man dead
despite frantic efforts to save his life.
In an apparent effort to head off further trouble in the
area, officials immediately notified Xue's family and offered
aid, said the announcement on the Shanwei government website
(www.shanwei.gov.cn).
"The cause of death was cardiac failure, and other causes of
death have been provisionally ruled out," said the government
notice, citing hospital doctors.
The death in custody nonetheless threatens to stir fresh
tensions.
Land grab disputes are an explosive social issue in rural
China, with disputes spreading to the undeveloped west of the
country, according to a recent poll published in Outlook Weekly,
a magazine run by China's Xinhua News Agency.
Pictures on microblogging sites from Wukan village showed
large numbers of riot police standing off with residents who are
demanding the return of farmland to restore their livelihoods.
Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper and two villagers
contacted by Reuters said police had used tear gas and blocked
all roads to the village.
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Chris Buckley; Editing by Chris
Lewis and Sanjeev Miglani)