* Automation seen as solution to sliding Chinese
productivity
* Central, local governments rolling out policy support,
incentives
* Over 400 robot makers, 30 industrial parks for robotics
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 29 China wants domestic companies
to buy more locally made robots to lift productivity, but
industry insiders have warned its policies are over-stimulating
the market and that robot manufacturers were "coming up like
mushrooms."
Government officials, worried that productivity growth may
have turned negative since 2009, see the promotion of automation
as a policy that will increase efficiency. Chinese
manufacturers, struggling with increasing costs of labour, also
favour more use of robots where possible.
The confluence of policy support and market demand made
China the world's biggest buyer of robots in 2013, overtaking
Japan.
At the same time, both central and local governments are
encouraging new domestic players to capture market share from
established foreign brands. In its five-year economic plan for
2011-2015, Beijing specifically targeted robotics as a key
sector for development, hoping to create four or five domestic
robotics "champion" firms to meet an annual production target of
about 13,000 robots.
But Stefan Sack, CEO of robot manufacturer Comau Shanghai
Engineering, warned that the government policies carried a risk.
"Government intervention can help industry to grow but it
can also create bubbles," he said at a robotics industry
conference, adding that small manufacturers in the sector were
"coming up like mushrooms".
"Everybody wants to become a robot manufacturer now because
it's sexy," Sack said.
The official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday that
China now has 420 robot companies, adding that more than 30
industrial parks devoted to robotics were being built or were
already functioning around the country.
Beijing's industrial policies have a history of going
astray, most recently in renewable energy, where official
endorsement of what was seen as a cutting edge technology
resulted in duplicated investment around the country, ending in
a wave of bad debt as profit margins were wiped out.
EARLY SIGNS
Although analysts said the robotics industry is not at that
stage, there are already early warning signs.
"China's market is totally fragmented; you've basically got
31 provincial markets," said Andrew Polk, resident economist at
the Conference Board research house in Beijing. "You get a
directive on the central front to build robots or whatever, and
everyone moves to create their own local champions."
"They are doing this at a point where wages are rising, but
their comparative advantage is still relatively cheap labour,"
he added. "They could be pushing this too hard too early."
According to the China Robot Industry Alliance, about 37,000
robots were sold in China in 2013, almost three-fourths of them
manufactured overseas.
The number of domestically produced industrial robots
tripled to about 10,000 units, on track to meet Beijing's goal
of having domestic brands account for a third of sales by 2015.
Official media said that by mid-summer, 54 listed Chinese
companies had invested in robotics firms, of which 80 percent
were first-time investors, causing the number of robot stocks to
nearly triple since July 2012.
The mergers have been welcomed by mainland investors: when
JS Corrugating Machinery Co Ltd said it would
acquire a robotics firm in June, its stock spiked by 60 percent
in a few trading days.
Established players are also doing well. Shanghai Siasun
Robotics & Automation, one of China's best-known
robot makers, is up over 50 percent this year and pricing at
around 84 times earnings, far outperforming benchmarks.
GENUINE PROBLEM
Few economists dispute that the export powerhouse provinces
of Zhejiang and Guangdong, China's main manufacturing hubs, are
facing a genuine problem.
"Zhejiang province is facing a worker shortage. We have new
constraints on resources, input factors, and the environment; we
need to adjust our economy's structure," said Zhou Tufa,
division chief at the province's industrial investment
department.
"We hope to substitute machines for labourers doing heavy
physical work," he said in an interview in the provincial
capital Hangzhou.
Local governments have adopted a variety of different
stimulus tactics in robotics. Dongguan, a manufacturing centre
in Guangdong, has been particularly aggressive, creating a 200
million yuan ($33 million) investment fund to subsidise robotics
investments by local firms.
Wang Dayong, president of Zhejiang Sanhua Automotive
Components, told Reuters that his major challenge is attracting
and retaining workers, a problem he hopes robots can solve.
"We are automating for long-term competitiveness," he said.
But customers warned that demand for more robots does not
equate to demand for more robot suppliers.
Frank Chuang, assistant director of manufacturing operations
at Ford Greater China, said that since most robot manufacturers
use customised operating systems and components, his company is
conservative regarding suppliers.
"If we don't carefully select the robots, then in the near
future we will generate not just programming language issues but
also maintenance issues."
It is also possible that firm owners are over-estimating the
potential benefits of automation.
For example Foxconn, a major supplier for Apple
, said in 2011 that it aimed to have one million robotic
arms in operation by 2014. It subsequently scaled back its
plans, with managers saying the robots were not able to replace
humans as effectively as expected.
Even automation enthusiasts like Wang of Zhejiang Sanhua are
careful.
"There are still areas where robots aren't as good as
people," he said. "Excessive automation carries its own risks."
($1 = 6.1385 yuan)
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)