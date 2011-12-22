HONG KONG Dec 22 China's securities
regulator has granted licenses to an initial batch of 19
brokerages and fund management companies to invest offshore yuan
in the domestic capital markets through their Hong Kong
subsidiaries, two sources told Reuters.
The companies that have received the licenses include nine
fund houses and ten brokerages, including Citic Securities
, Haitong Securities, China
Merchants Securities, E Fund Management Company and
China Asset Management Company, according to the sources with
direct knowledge of the plans.
Those companies would share the initial 20 billion yuan
($3.2 billion) quota that China is granting for the so-called
"RQFII", or Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor,
scheme.
The licenses are being granted just days after the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week announced the
new programme, part of China's efforts to boost the yuan, or
renminbi, outside of mainland China.
The RQFII scheme, also called mini-QFII, was one of a series
of measures announced in August by China's Vice Premier Li
Keqiang during a trip to Hong Kong.
Under the scheme, modelled after the larger Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, foreign
investors will be allowed to buy mainland stocks and bonds under
a quota scheme.
Fund houses and securities firms may invest up to 20 percent
of the money raised for funds under the programme in Chinese
stocks, and must have at least 80 percent in China's
fixed-income markets.
($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan)
