HONG KONG Dec 22 China's securities regulator has granted licenses to an initial batch of 19 brokerages and fund management companies to invest offshore yuan in the domestic capital markets through their Hong Kong subsidiaries, two sources told Reuters.

The companies that have received the licenses include nine fund houses and ten brokerages, including Citic Securities , Haitong Securities, China Merchants Securities, E Fund Management Company and China Asset Management Company, according to the sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

Those companies would share the initial 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) quota that China is granting for the so-called "RQFII", or Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor, scheme.

The licenses are being granted just days after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week announced the new programme, part of China's efforts to boost the yuan, or renminbi, outside of mainland China.

The RQFII scheme, also called mini-QFII, was one of a series of measures announced in August by China's Vice Premier Li Keqiang during a trip to Hong Kong.

Under the scheme, modelled after the larger Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, foreign investors will be allowed to buy mainland stocks and bonds under a quota scheme.

Fund houses and securities firms may invest up to 20 percent of the money raised for funds under the programme in Chinese stocks, and must have at least 80 percent in China's fixed-income markets.

