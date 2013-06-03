SHANGHAI, June 3 China granted 15.6 billion yuan
($2.54 billion) in quotas allowing offshore yuan to be invested
in mainland capital markets in May, the biggest monthly amount
this year, a jump that would help make the currency more
attractive to foreigners.
In April, the foreign currency regulator granted 6.3 billion
yuan in combined quotas under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme after suspending approvals
in February and March as regulators prepared for an expansion of
the program.
RQFII was launched in 2011 to allow overseas investors to
buy Chinese stocks and bonds using offshore yuan.
The scheme has so far included Hong Kong subsidiaries of
mainland financial institutions, but foreign asset managers
including AllianceBernstein and Hang Seng Investment Management
have also applied to participate, according to a source with
direct knowldege of the matter.