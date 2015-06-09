HONG KONG, June 9 Hong Kong is in talks with
authorities in Beijing to expand its quota to invest in mainland
financial markets as the limit has been reached, the city's
financial secretary said on Tuesday.
As a pioneer to promote the yuan's internationalisation,
Hong Kong was granted a 270 billion yuan ($43.51 billion) quota
under the Renminbi Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme
in 2011 to facilitate cross-border foreign investment.
The quota was exhausted late last year and has yet to be
increased even though China accelerated the pace to grant RQFII
quotas to countries such as Chile, Switzerland, Australia,
Canada and Qatar.
"We are now in discussion with the central government to
expand the scheme's fully-used quota of 270 billion yuan," Hong
Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang told a forum, without
elaborating on a timetable or size.
China's yuan has become the world's fifth-largest
payment currency, and Hong Kong handles about 70 percent of the
business, Tsang said.
A lack of fresh quotas has proven challenging to asset
managers in the world's biggest offshore yuan hub.
China CSOP Asset Management, the biggest RQFII player with
an aggregate quota of 46.1 billion yuan, had to free up quotas
from other products to support its popular ETF that tracks the
FTSE China A50 Index while some fund managers were forced to
turn down new orders from clients.
The situation was greatly relieved when China launched the
landmark stock connect scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong in
November. Fund managers freed some investments from their RQFII
quotas as well as channelled new money to the stock link-up.
About 30 percent of CSOP's FTSE China A50 ETF, or
HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion), is now using the stock connect
channel, said Jack Wang, the firm's chief marketing officer in
Hong Kong.
Though the stock connect scheme has made it less urgent to
have new RQFII quotas, the RQFII channel remains an important
one where fund managers do not have to compete with other
investors for daily quotas, market players say.
China has granted a total of 870 billion yuan of RQFII quota
to 11 countries/regions so far.
The RQFII plan enables foreign investors to use offshore
yuan to buy stocks and bonds in mainland China.
($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)