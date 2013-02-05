(Recasts, adds comments, details)
HONG KONG Feb 5 China has completed divvying up
70 billion yuan ($11.2 billion) in quotas for foreign
institutional investors to put offshore yuan holdings into its
capital markets, raising expectations that details of the next
huge tranche of 200 billion yuan will be announced soon.
Four Chinese asset managers were granted a total of 3
billion yuan in quotas last month under the Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme by China's State
Administration of Foreign Exchange.
E Fund (Hong Kong) and China Asset Management (Hong Kong)
were each awarded 1 billion yuan quotas. Harvest Global
Investments received a 350 million yuan quota and Huatai
Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) was granted 650 million yuan.
China introduced the RQFII scheme with an initial quota of
20 billion yuan at the end of 2011, with each firm involved
allowed to put no more than 20 percent in the onshore stock
market while the remainder was to be invested in fixed income.
The quota was raised by 50 billion yuan last April, with the
entire amount to be invested in the stock market through
exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
During the past few months, foreign investors seeking higher
returns under a low interest rate environment flocked to RQFII
products, especially ETFs, exhausting the quotas at a faster
pace.
"I believe details of the new quotas will come out very
soon, maybe just after the Chinese New Year," said Ben Kwong,
chief operating officer at securities house KGI Asia.
He said investors are now very interested in the mainland
stock market, given that its performance lagged other markets in
the past few years but saw a strong rebound recently, which
seems like a good investment opportunity to some.
The sharp rebound in the mainland A-share market has
reignited hopes for a further rally as the world's
second-largest economy shows signs of regaining momentum.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has jumped
more than 20 percent since December, compared to a 5 percent
increase for the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan.
Guo Shuqing, the head of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), said in November that the RQFII quota would
be raised by a further 200 billion yuan, although he gave no
specifics on who would get the quota or what products could be
purchased.
Fund managers involved in the programme, however, have
called for greater flexibility on products, to attract more
investors.
"It would be ideal if the government only controls the quota
for offshore yuan to flow back to the onshore capital market,
but lets us design different kinds of products ourselves," said
a portfolio manager in Hong Kong.
Foreign financial institutions are also expected to benefit
from the enlarged quota since the first two tranches were mainly
distributed among Chinese fund houses and brokerage firms.
China is stepping up its efforts to open the onshore market
to foreign investors, announcing plans last week to allot up to
100 billion yuan in new RQFII quotas to Taiwanese investors.
($1 = 6.2328 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Edmund Klamann & Kim
Coghill)