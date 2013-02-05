(Recasts, adds comments, details)

HONG KONG Feb 5 China has completed divvying up 70 billion yuan ($11.2 billion) in quotas for foreign institutional investors to put offshore yuan holdings into its capital markets, raising expectations that details of the next huge tranche of 200 billion yuan will be announced soon.

Four Chinese asset managers were granted a total of 3 billion yuan in quotas last month under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme by China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

E Fund (Hong Kong) and China Asset Management (Hong Kong) were each awarded 1 billion yuan quotas. Harvest Global Investments received a 350 million yuan quota and Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) was granted 650 million yuan.

China introduced the RQFII scheme with an initial quota of 20 billion yuan at the end of 2011, with each firm involved allowed to put no more than 20 percent in the onshore stock market while the remainder was to be invested in fixed income.

The quota was raised by 50 billion yuan last April, with the entire amount to be invested in the stock market through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

During the past few months, foreign investors seeking higher returns under a low interest rate environment flocked to RQFII products, especially ETFs, exhausting the quotas at a faster pace.

"I believe details of the new quotas will come out very soon, maybe just after the Chinese New Year," said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer at securities house KGI Asia.

He said investors are now very interested in the mainland stock market, given that its performance lagged other markets in the past few years but saw a strong rebound recently, which seems like a good investment opportunity to some.

The sharp rebound in the mainland A-share market has reignited hopes for a further rally as the world's second-largest economy shows signs of regaining momentum.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has jumped more than 20 percent since December, compared to a 5 percent increase for the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Guo Shuqing, the head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said in November that the RQFII quota would be raised by a further 200 billion yuan, although he gave no specifics on who would get the quota or what products could be purchased.

Fund managers involved in the programme, however, have called for greater flexibility on products, to attract more investors.

"It would be ideal if the government only controls the quota for offshore yuan to flow back to the onshore capital market, but lets us design different kinds of products ourselves," said a portfolio manager in Hong Kong.

Foreign financial institutions are also expected to benefit from the enlarged quota since the first two tranches were mainly distributed among Chinese fund houses and brokerage firms.

China is stepping up its efforts to open the onshore market to foreign investors, announcing plans last week to allot up to 100 billion yuan in new RQFII quotas to Taiwanese investors. ($1 = 6.2328 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Edmund Klamann & Kim Coghill)