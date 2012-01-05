* Weak demand to keep prices steady during low-supply season
* Any sharp fall in prices from current levels could trim
output
* Farmers expanding area betting on supply squeeze in the
long run
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Jan 5 China, the world's biggest
importer of natural rubber, is unlikely to buy in bulk ahead of
the lower-supply wintering months as it has enough stocks at
home, a senior economist of the ANRPC grouping of
rubber-producing nations, said.
China usually buys big going into the Lunar New Year
holidays and ahead of wintering, when supplies dwindle and
prices move higher.
The Lunar festival will start from January 23, while
wintering, when rubber trees shed their leaves, starts from
February.
"Now they have a feeling that there is enough rubber
available within the country. This is making them postpone new
contracts," said Jom Jacob of the Association of Natural Rubber
Producing Countries (ANRPC) told Reuters on Thursday.
Rubber inventory in China jumped to 365,600 tonnes by end of
December from 46,100 tonnes in July 2011, ANRPC estimates.
ANRPC estimates China to import 2.95 million tonnes of
natural rubber in 2012, marginally more than the 2.85 million
tonnes the year ago.
"Earlier year-on-year China's imports used to rise
significantly. Now the imports growth is slowing."
Lower imports by China, which in 2009 surpassed the United
States as the world's biggest auto market, are seen keeping
rubber prices steady during the wintering months, Jacob said.
In 2011, at the beginning of wintering, natural rubber price
hit a record high of $6.4 per kg in Thailand, the world's
biggest rubber exporter. Since, though, prices have nearly
halved to $3.4 per kg.
The ANRPC, whose members account for 92 percent of global
production, pegged its natural rubber output at 10.4 million
tonnes in 2012, a 3.1 percent jump from 2011, as new plantations
in Thailand ready for tapping.
Any significant drop in the price from the current level may
bring down the growth in the production, Jacob said.
"If prices fall from current level, then a section of
farmers in Indonesia and Malaysia, will not tap....trees are
very old in Indonesia. In Malaysia the labour cost is high. So
it is uneconomical for some farmers to tap."
Indonesia is the world's second biggest natural rubber
producer, while Malaysia is ranked third.
Despite the sharp fall in rubber prices farmers in ANRPC
producing countries are expanding area under the plantation on
hopes that supply will remain tight in the long term.
Farmers are still cultivating new plantations and the only
constrain for them is the availability to land and quality
saplings, Jacob said.
ANRPC members include the three Southeast Asia countries as
well as Cambodia, China, India, Papua New Guinea, Philippines
Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
On Thursday morning, key Tokyo rubber futures bucked rising
oil prices to drop 1.7 percent, with technical factors worsening
after a decline in rubber prices in Wednesday's evening session.
