* Weak demand to keep prices steady during low-supply season

* Any sharp fall in prices from current levels could trim output

* Farmers expanding area betting on supply squeeze in the long run

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Jan 5 China, the world's biggest importer of natural rubber, is unlikely to buy in bulk ahead of the lower-supply wintering months as it has enough stocks at home, a senior economist of the ANRPC grouping of rubber-producing nations, said.

China usually buys big going into the Lunar New Year holidays and ahead of wintering, when supplies dwindle and prices move higher.

The Lunar festival will start from January 23, while wintering, when rubber trees shed their leaves, starts from February.

"Now they have a feeling that there is enough rubber available within the country. This is making them postpone new contracts," said Jom Jacob of the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) told Reuters on Thursday.

Rubber inventory in China jumped to 365,600 tonnes by end of December from 46,100 tonnes in July 2011, ANRPC estimates.

ANRPC estimates China to import 2.95 million tonnes of natural rubber in 2012, marginally more than the 2.85 million tonnes the year ago.

"Earlier year-on-year China's imports used to rise significantly. Now the imports growth is slowing."

Lower imports by China, which in 2009 surpassed the United States as the world's biggest auto market, are seen keeping rubber prices steady during the wintering months, Jacob said.

In 2011, at the beginning of wintering, natural rubber price hit a record high of $6.4 per kg in Thailand, the world's biggest rubber exporter. Since, though, prices have nearly halved to $3.4 per kg.

The ANRPC, whose members account for 92 percent of global production, pegged its natural rubber output at 10.4 million tonnes in 2012, a 3.1 percent jump from 2011, as new plantations in Thailand ready for tapping.

Any significant drop in the price from the current level may bring down the growth in the production, Jacob said.

"If prices fall from current level, then a section of farmers in Indonesia and Malaysia, will not tap....trees are very old in Indonesia. In Malaysia the labour cost is high. So it is uneconomical for some farmers to tap."

Indonesia is the world's second biggest natural rubber producer, while Malaysia is ranked third.

Despite the sharp fall in rubber prices farmers in ANRPC producing countries are expanding area under the plantation on hopes that supply will remain tight in the long term.

Farmers are still cultivating new plantations and the only constrain for them is the availability to land and quality saplings, Jacob said.

ANRPC members include the three Southeast Asia countries as well as Cambodia, China, India, Papua New Guinea, Philippines Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

On Thursday morning, key Tokyo rubber futures bucked rising oil prices to drop 1.7 percent, with technical factors worsening after a decline in rubber prices in Wednesday's evening session. (Editing by Harish Nambiar)