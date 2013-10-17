(Corrects paragraph 19 to clarify comment)
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING Oct 17 Police in China have arrested an
influential blogger and are holding a cartoonist in a widening
crackdown on online "rumour-mongering", friends and a lawyer for
one of them said on Thursday.
Hundreds of people have been detained since August, say
Chinese media and rights groups, as the government has stepped
up its campaign to combat rumours. Most have been released, but
some are still being held on criminal charges.
The latest moves targeting the bloggers appear to suggest
the new government, led by President Xi Jinping, is expanding
its crackdown on dissent, although some critics have warned the
move could backfire on Communist Party leaders.
"The use of these dictatorship tools to combat the criticism
and grievances within civil society could be counterproductive,"
said Zhang Lifan, a historian, adding it could fuel mistrust.
"It may not be beneficial for maintaining the regime."
Dong Rubin, 51, who runs an Internet consulting company, has
been arrested in southwestern Kunming on "suspicion of falsely
declaring the capital in his company's registration", state news
agency Xinhua said late on Wednesday.
Dong was also suspected of illegal business operations and
the crime of "creating disturbances", Xinhua added.
Dong, who was previously invited by officials in southern
Nanjing to speak about being an "online opinion leader", is well
known for participating in a 2009 online probe into the sudden
death of a man in a detention house in Yunnan province.
Dong has "confessed to the police on the rumour-mongering",
Xinhua said.
Dong's lawyer, Yang Mingkua, told Reuters by telephone it
was not convenient for him to be interviewed, but referred to a
legal opinion published on his microblog.
"When the air is filled with voices that are unharmonious,
that is not a sign of weakness, but a symbol of strength," Yang
wrote of Dong's case on the microblog in September. "The freedom
to speak and criticise is a citizen's right."
Yang said Dong believed he was "fundamentally innocent" for
his actions on the Internet.
In Beijing, the capital, cartoonist Wang Liming was taken
into custody at midnight on Wednesday and has not yet been
freed, his friend, Wu Gan, told Reuters by telephone.
Wu said police told Wang's girlfriend they summoned him for
forwarding a microblog post about a stranded mother holding a
baby who had starved to death in the flood-hit eastern city of
Yuyao.
"Suppression of this kind by the Chinese government is of no
use," Wu said. "Rumours arise because there's no freedom to
communicate on the Internet. Arresting people will not solve the
problem because the problem does not lie with the people, but
with the government."
The detentions come slightly over a month after China
unveiled tough measures to stop the spread of what it calls
irresponsible rumours, threatening jail terms of three years if
untrue online posts are widely reposted.
China's top court and prosecutor have said people will be
charged with defamation if online rumours they create are
visited by 5,000 internet users or reposted more than 500 times.
Liu Hu, a Chinese investigative journalist accused of
corruption was arrested on a defamation charge late in
September, his lawyer said last week.
The Internet clampdown reveals the insecurity of the leaders
of the ruling Communist Party, said Bo Zhiyue, a professor of
Chinese politics at the National University of Singapore.
"They are trying to send China back all the way to the Stone
Age," Bo said. "Where is the hope for political reform? Zero."
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)