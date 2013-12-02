BEIJING Dec 2 A producer for China's state
broadcaster CCTV said on Monday that he had been fired after he
criticised the network's role in a controversial crackdown on
online rumours.
Wang Qinglei made the statement in an open letter, which has
since been scrubbed from Chinese social media.
He took issue with China Central Television's airing of a
confession by Chinese-American venture capitalist Charles Xue in
which he said he irresponsibly spread gossip online.
CCTV often airs confessions by thieves, prostitutes and
other petty criminals, but in recent months, a string of
high-profile suspects have confessed to crimes on air, often
wearing handcuffs and jumpsuits.
Critics say public confessions deprive the accused of the
right to a fair trial.
Wang echoed this criticism in his letter, saying that while
fighting legitimate gossip is laudable, the media should not
decide who is innocent or guilty.
Critics say China's campaign against online rumours is
nothing more than censorship. Several well-known commentators
have been caught in the crackdown, and high-profile
microbloggers have said they are more reticent to post for fear
of repercussions.
"The news media is not a court," Wang said. "What authority
do we have to meddle with the law to judge who's a Big V and
what is a rumour?"
Big Vs are users of China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo
microblog who have accumulated a large number of followers, and
who have come under specific scrutiny from authorities in the
anti-rumour campaign. Xue had 12 million followers on Weibo.
CCTV essentially prosecuted Xue by airing his confession,
Wang said.
Police have used the crackdown on gossip as a pretext to go
after cases they could not have easily tackled before, he added.
"Local public security authorities, in cases where there was
no obvious legal or judicial basis, would use all kinds of
charges to crack down on 'rumours'," his letter says.
A top internet official said last week the crackdown on
rumours was a resounding success at "cleaning" the internet and
emphasized that it was China's prerogative to ban online speech
it views as threatening domestic stability.
Courts in China answer to the ruling Communist Party. It is
unusual for those accused of crimes - particularly in
politicised cases - to have a fair trial or to be found not
guilty.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)