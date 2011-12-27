By Chris Buckley
BEIJING Dec 27 China must give its
hundreds of millions of rural residents a much bigger share of
profits from farmland seized in the name of economic growth,
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday, a week after a standoff that
dramatised widespread tension over land.
Wen, who has cast himself as a defender of the farmer, also
warned government officials not to force villagers to give up
their farmland rights even if they join the rising tide of
migrants heading to towns and cities for work, the official
Xinhua news agency reported.
Wen's speech to an annual rural policy conference
highlighted how acute land problems have become for the ruling
Communist Party, struggling to balance the pressure of
urbanisation and industrialisation against worries about rural
inequality and unrest.
Wen said that after decades of rapid growth underwritten by
farmland taken for relatively little compensation, it was time
for China to tilt in favour of the farmers.
"We should recognise that our country's level of economic
development has risen far, and we can no longer sacrifice
farmers' land property rights for the sake of lowering the costs
of industrialisation and urbanisation," said Wen.
"We must, and also have the conditions to, dramatically
increase the share of gains that goes to farmers from enhancing
the value of land," said Wen.
Wen has just over a year before he retires from the
premiership. He vowed to push through new rules next year to
combat abuses and inequities in farmland requisitions.
Whether those rules can rein in local governments, often
heavily dependent on seizing farmland to attract investment and
generate revenue, is less certain.
For 10 days up to last Wednesday, residents of Wukan village
in southern Guangdong province drove out officials and protested
over confiscated farmland and the death of a protest organiser,
drawing widespread attention to rural grievances over land
seizures and compensation.
The protests ended after officials made concessions over the
land and the death of the village leader, Xue Jinbo, whose
family suspects he was beaten in custody.
Yet less publicised protests and mass petitions over
farmland are common across many areas where villages run up
against the demands of expanding towns and cities.
"SEVERE CONDITIONS"
Farmers in China do not own their own land. Instead, most
land is owned collectively by a village, with farmers allocated
leases for usage rights that last for decades.
In theory, villages decide whether to apply to sell off or
develop land. In practice, however, government officials can
decide -- and they often override the wishes of farmers.
From 1993 up to and recent years, the number of "mass
incidents" of unrest recorded by the Chinese government grew
from 8,700 to about 90,000, according to most experts.
Conflict over land requisitions accounted for more than 65
percent of rural "mass incidents", the China Economic Times
reported this year, citing survey data.
Price pressures and the shockwaves from global financial
upheavals made it all the more important to shore up
agricultural productivity, said Wen.
"Next year, macro-economic adjustment faces complex and
severe conditions, especially with slowing economic growth
co-existing with rising price pressures, and so doing well in
rural work is particularly significant," he said.
"Although in recent years production of cereals and major
farm commodities has increased greatly, production capacities
remain unsteady, supply-demand settings remain tight, and the
slightest misstep in agriculture would damage the wider
situation of economic development and social stability."
In a bid to ensure basic self-sufficiency, China has set a
"red line" that the amount of arable land must not shrink below
120 million hectares (300 million acres).
Wen also warned against overreaching with experimental
programmes to offer rural residents urban residential status --
and some of the welfare benefits that go with it -- in return
for giving up farmland rights.
Some cities across China, hungry for land for urban growth,
have launched such programmes. But critics say that they could
be abused and that most farmers want to keep their land rights
as a back-up, even if they move away from villages to work.
Farmers' rights to land for farming and village housing
"cannot be usurped by anybody", Wen said.
