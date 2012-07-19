BEIJING, July 19 China called an urgent meeting
with Russia in Beijing on Thursday, condemning its coastguard
days after it fired on Chinese fishing boats and detained dozens
of fishermen who had entered its exclusive economic zone.
A Russian coastguard vessel on Tuesday fired warning shots
at Chinese fishing vessels, then opened targeted fire to stop
one trawler that had been fishing for squid in Russia's far
eastern Primorsky region.
It later detained 36 fishermen and two fishing vessels.
"China is strongly dissatisfied with Russia's rough law
enforcement and use of military force to seize Chinese fishing
boats," Vice Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping told the acting head
of Russia's mission in Beijing, according to a statement on the
Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.
Cheng demanded that Russia investigate the incident, which
left one fisherman missing, the statement said. Earlier Russian
news reports said no one was killed or wounded during the
incident.
It was not the first time Russia's coastguards have fired on
Chinese trawlers and detained them for poaching fish in Russian
waters, but such confrontations are rare.
Russia has watched cautiously as Beijing has emerged as a
regional power, engaging it as a trading and diplomatic partner
but wary of it as a potential rival for control of resources in
Russia's thinly populated eastern stretches.
Russia has increased its economic and military investment in
its Far East and strengthened its political presence there,
creating a ministry to oversee the region in order to counter
China's influence.
China has had recent run-ins with neighbouring countries
over its fishing vessels. In April, two Chinese maritime
surveillance ships prevented the Philippine Navy from arresting
eight Chinese fishing boats near Scarborough Shoal in disputed
waters in the South China Sea.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)