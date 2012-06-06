* Group members wary of Afghan instability
* Afghans, China to take step towards "strategic
partnership" - Karzai
* China seen as cautious about closer Afghan involvement
(Adds comment from Russian official)
By Gleb Bryanski and Chris Buckley
BEIJING, June 6 A bloc bringing together China,
Russia and central Asian states wants to play a bigger role in
Afghanistan, Chinese President Hu Jintao said in an interview
published on Wednesday, as group leaders gathered for an annual
summit.
But a senior Russian official ruled out any military
involvement by Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members,
despite fears instability will spread across the region as most
foreign combat troops leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014.
The future of Afghanistan, struggling to end an insurgency
by Taliban militants despite the presence of U.S.-led
international forces for more than a decade, is likely to be one
of the main issues at the two-day Beijing meeting.
"We will continue to manage regional affairs by ourselves,
guarding against shocks from turbulence outside the region, and
will play a bigger role in Afghanistan's peaceful
reconstruction," Hu was quoted as saying in an interview with
China's official People's Daily newspaper.
"We'll strengthen communication, coordination and
cooperation in dealing with major international and regional
issues," said Hu.
The SCO, founded in 2001, includes China, Russia,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran, India,
Pakistan and others attend the summits, but not as full members.
All have an interest in Afghanistan's future.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai is attending as a guest, and
his country is due to be granted "observer" status, meaning it
can attend SCO meetings but not vote.
On Sunday, Afghan officials told Reuters that China and
Afghanistan would soon announce a plan to deepen ties,
signalling China's desire to play a role beyond an economic
partnership as Western forces prepare to leave.
Karzai said in Beijing the two governments were preparing to
sign a preliminary agreement by Friday on the "creation of a
strategic partnership".
"Afghanistan will be expanding and strengthening relations
with China," Karzai said in a speech to university students.
Karzai also said China, the world's second-biggest economy
which shares a short stretch of border with Afghanistan, could
"play a very significant role in bringing Afghanistan and
Pakistan together towards a cooperative environment in the war
on terror and radicalism".
Pakistan, a close ally of China with difficult ties with
Afghanistan, is seen as crucial to Afghan stability.
CHINESE CAUTION
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said China
would increase cooperation with Afghanistan over resource
development, infrastructure, energy and training.
"Events in Afghanistan are of great concern to the security
and stability of central Asia," Liu said at a regular briefing.
But China will remain cautious about Afghanistan, edging
rather than rushing towards any bigger presence on concern about
getting dragged into its security troubles without the lure of
extensive energy resources, said Chinese experts.
U.S. officials and legislators have said China could play a
bigger reconstruction role through aid and investment.
"“I don'’t think that the U.S. withdrawal also means a
Chinese withdrawal," said Zhang Li, a professor of South Asian
studies at Sichuan University. "“But especially in security
affairs in Afghanistan, China will remain low-key and cautious."
China has mining and other investments in Afghanistan, and
its companies would look to more investment if security
conditions allowed, said Zhang.
In the interview, Hu did not give details of how the loose
SCO security grouping could play a bigger role in Afghanistan.
Kirill Barsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy to
the Shanghai group, said the organisation was not planning to
become a military union which gets involved in Afghanistan. The
Soviet Union fought a disastrous war in the country.
"We are not talking about the Shanghai group assuming
responsibility for security in Afghanistan," he told reporters.
The summit will probably issue a document on regional
security "against the background of the Arab Spring, as well as
the uncertainties about Afghanistan after 2014", said Zhao
Huasheng, director of the Centre for Russian and Central Asia
Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.
China, Russia and central Asian governments have been wary
of anti-government movements across the Arab world inspiring
similar challenges against them and their partners.
Afghanistan's neighbours including Iran and Pakistan, as
well as nearby India and Russia, have jostled for influence in
the country at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, and
many expect the competition to heat up after 2014.
India has poured aid into Afghanistan and, like China, has
invested in its mineral sector. But China's trade with
Afghanistan is small.
In 2011, total two-way trade was worth $234.4 million, a
rise of 31 percent on the previous year, and Chinese imports
from Afghanistan were worth just $4.4 million, according to
Chinese customs data.
In theory, the SCO could be a force for cooperation and
cohesion. In practice, however, the disparate and sometimes
distrustful members have had trouble drawing together.
China has turned to Central Asia for natural gas, security
cooperation and new markets. Its growing economic stake has
kindled "complicated" feelings among Russians, who see the
region as their traditional "backyard", said Zhao.
(Additional reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI and Sui-Lee
Wee and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Jon Boyle)