BEIJING May 9 China's biggest hydropower
developer, China Three Gorges Corp has signed an
agreement with Russian hydropower firm RusHydro to jointly built
a hydropower plant in Russia, state news agency Xinhua said on
Saturday.
The 320-megawatt plant would be located on Russia's Bureya
river in the east and would help to control floods in the
region, Xinhua said, citing a statement from Three Gorges Corp.
Electricity generated from the plant would be transmitted
back to China, it said. Details about the value of investment
were not available.
The deal was one of a series signed between China and Russia
on the sidelines of a parade in Moscow that was attended by
President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to mark the end of World
War Two.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)