SHANGHAI May 13 Construction firm China Railway
Group Ltd said it won a 2.4 billion yuan
($390 million) contract to build a high-speed railway in Russia
connecting Moscow with the city of Kazan.
The company, which is aiming to expand its business overseas
after years of building China's railway network at home, said in
a regulatory filing late on Tuesday it expected to complete the
project before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Kazan, in
west-central Russia, is one of the venues for the tournament.
The work will be carried out by a consortium comprising of
China Railway Group unit China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group
Co. Ltd, and Russian firms National Transportation Engineering
Design Institute of Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod Metro Design AG,
the firm said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping signed billions of dollars
worth of deals with Russia last week on a visit to Moscow for
the 70th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War
Two.
Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said earlier
this month that China had offered to provide 300 billion roubles
($6 billion) of financing for the project.
The Moscow-Kazan segment is part of a planned 1.1 trillion
rouble, 770-kilometre (478-mile) network designed to allow
trains to run at up to 400 kilometres per hour. Travel time
between Moscow and Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, will be cut
to 3.5 hours from 14 hours currently.
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 49.9389 roubles)
