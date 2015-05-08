SHANGHAI/BEIJING May 8 Energy, transport and
finance deals are likely to be on the agenda as Chinese
President Xi Jinping meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir
Putin during a three-day visit to Russia, where he will attend
World War Two commemorations.
The two heads of state will sign a joint statement on
strengthening the Sino-Russian partnership and will also talk
about plans to build a Europe-Asia trade and infrastructure
network, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping said this
week, state media reported.
Deals likely to be discussed during the visit, which begins
on Friday, include long-term crude oil trade cooperation, an
eastern natural gas line project and accelerating a refinery
joint venture in the coastal city of Tianjin, according to
Chinese media.
The topic of more Chinese financing to Russian firms, which
have been hamstrung by Western sanctions over the war in
Ukraine, is also likely to be broached, reports said.
The two leaders could also speak about cooperating to build
a railway link between the Russian cities of Moscow and Kazan.
Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said on May 6 that China had
offered to provide 300 billion euros ($335.82 billion) of
financing for the project.
Xi is in Russia to join in commemorations of the 70th
anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe. Other
leaders, mainly from Asia, former Soviet republics and Latin
America, are also expected to attend.
The Chinese president has made a big public show of
underscoring the importance of ties with Russia, and Moscow was
the first capital he visited as president.
In an signed article published in Russian media on May 7 and
reposted on China's foreign ministry's website, Xi recounted
Russia and China's experiences and victories during World War
Two.
"China and Russia supported each other against the fascists
and militarism, fought alongside each other, and cemented our
friendship through blood and the loss of lives," he wrote.
While China and Russia see eye-to-eye on many international
diplomatic issues, Beijing has been careful not to be drawn into
the struggle between Russia and the West over Ukraine's future.
Nonetheless, Chinese officials have said that Western powers
should take into consideration Russia's legitimate security
concerns over Ukraine.
Before arriving in Russia, Xi was in Kazakhstan, and will
pay a state visit to Belarus on May 10 to 12.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
