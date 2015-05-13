SHANGHAI May 13 Construction firm China Railway
Group Ltd said it won a 2.4 billion yuan
($390 million) contract to build a high-speed railway line in
Russia connecting Moscow with the city of Kazan.
The company, which is aiming to expand its business overseas
after years of building China's railway network at home, said in
a regulatory filing late on Tuesday it expects to complete the
project before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Kazan, in
west-central Russia, is one of the venues for the soccer
tournament
Chinese President Xi Jinping signed billions of dollars
worth of deals with Russia last week on a visit to Moscow for
the 70th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War
Two.
Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said earlier
this month that China had offered to provide 300 billion roubles
($6 billion) of financing for the high-speed rail project.
The Moscow-Kazan segment is part of a planned 1.068 trillion
rouble, 770-kilometre network designed to allow trains to run at
up to 400 kilometres per hour. Travel time between Moscow and
Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, will be cut to 3.5 hours from
14 hours currently.
