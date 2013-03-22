* Xi Jinping makes Moscow his first foreign destination
* Talk of "strategic partnership" masks unease over future
* Oil deals expected but differences over gas pipeline
MOSCOW, March 22 Decorated with Chinese
paintings and red silk armchairs, a huge business complex on the
edge of Moscow is the kind of enterprise China's new leader Xi
Jinping wants to nurture when he arrives on Friday in Russia for
his first overseas trip.
Just off the traffic-choked highway ringing Moscow, a jumble
of Chinese and Russian firms, a 400-room hotel and conference
venues sprawl over the 200-square-kilometre (77 square miles),
$350 million Greenwood complex, which was built by a
Beijing-controlled consortium with materials shipped from China.
Just as Xi will be alert to economic opportunities, so his
host, President Vladimir Putin, will aim to "catch the Chinese
wind in our economic sail", as he phrased it a year ago, just
before his-re-election to the presidency.
That desire will grow stronger if China overtakes the United
States as the world's largest economy during Xi's 10-year term.
The world's largest energy producer, Russia, and its most
voracious consumer, China, want to bolster their common clout as
a financial and geopolitical counterweight to Europe and the
United States, whose "Asia pivot" regional strategy has caused
concern in China.
Putin and Xi, less than a year apart in age, echoed one
another in interviews before the visit, each saying the Chinese
leader's choice of Moscow as his first destination was evidence
of the "strategic partnership" between the nations.
A smiling Xi, 59, recalled that he read Russian greats such
as Alexander Pushkin and Leo Tolstoy in his younger days. Putin,
60, said Russian-Chinese relations were at "the best in their
centuries-long history".
The two U.N. Security Council members' solidarity on
important global issues has, if anything, strengthened in recent
years.
They have joined forces three times to block Western-backed
measures on the conflict in Syria despite talk of grumbling in
Beijing, and Russia has followed China's lead on North Korea -
two issues likely to come up in talks on Friday.
They have negotiated alongside the West on Iran's nuclear
programme but watered down past sanctions in the Security
Council and opposed new punitive measures as counterproductive.
Russia has added to Japan's woes over territorial disputes
with Beijing by playing up its control over an archipelago
claimed by Tokyo.
But that lockstep movement on the global stage has not
translated into easy agreement on bilateral energy deals.
ELUSIVE GAS DEAL
While industry sources said a package of deals to be signed
would make Beijing Russia's top customer for oil, prospects for
a long-sought agreement on supplies of pipeline gas to China,
stymied for years by price disputes, were dimmer.
Xi's presidency is seen as a chance for a fresh start in
such talks, which have foundered on price. Putin's spokesman
spoke of a "positive dynamic" on Thursday but said there was no
deal ready for signing.
In his interview, released by the Kremlin hours before Xi's
planned arrival, Putin said bilateral trade had more than
doubled in five years and reached $87.5 billion in 2012.
"The two countries want more economic cooperation and we're
not just talking about oil and gas companies, but also smaller
companies as well. They are at the fore," said Yevgeny Kolesov,
director of Optim Consulting, the first Russian consulting
company to open in China.
But the trade volume is about five times smaller than
Russia's with the European Union, and also far smaller than
China's trade with the United States.
The rising influence of China, with its proximity to
Russia's sparsely populated eastern parts and nearly 10 times
more people, has given rise in Russia to worries that China may
one day challenge Moscow's influence on its own territory.
Russia has created a separate ministry to channel resources
to its far east, which complains of neglect and underfunding
more than 20 years after the Soviet Union collapsed.
FAR EAST FEARS
Defence analysts say Russian efforts to allocate military
resources, including air defences and nuclear submarines, to its
eastern coast is an effort to counter China's rising military
might - even as Russia sells weapons to its neighbour.
Like their populations, their economies are uneven. China's
gross domestic product grew 7.8 percent last year, while
Russia's growth was about 3.5 percent and was close to
stagnating in February, with 0.1 percent year-on-year growth.
"Economically, Russia is very concerned about the balance
... but it hasn't shown up on a political level yet," said
Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the journal Russia in Global Affairs.
In some ways, the partnership between Moscow and Beijing -
awkward allies even when both were ruled by communists - may be
more tactical than strategic.
For now, China wants to show it does not want problems on
its border with Russia - the site of clashes half a century ago
- said Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center
think tank.
It also wants the Russian oil that helps keep its economy
flowing.
"The Chinese have been tremendously successful at playing
the Russians to their own advantage, much better than the
Americans have done with Russia," Trenin said.
Xi and Putin are expected to attend a summit next week of
the BRICS group of emerging market economies, which also
includes Brazil, India and host South Africa, and the Chinese
leader will visit other African nations Beijing is courting.
The Chinese leader is bringing first lady Peng Liyuan on the
state visit, which has left Kremlin watchers wondering whether
Putin's wife, Lyudmila, will make a rare public appearance.
