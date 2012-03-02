BEIJING, March 2 China said on Friday that it had reached a consensus with Russia over a dispute on pricing of Russian crude oil sent to China via a pipeline.

"Both sides have reached a consensus on the trade price issue for the China-Russia crude oil pipeline under the principles of mutual understanding and mutual accommodation and win-win," China's Foreign Ministry said in a fax to Reuters.

The brief statement provided no details.

Russia has said China has been underpaying for crude, while China has said Russia levies excess transit fees. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)