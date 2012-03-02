BEIJING, March 2 China said on Friday that
it had reached a consensus with Russia over a dispute on pricing
of Russian crude oil sent to China via a pipeline.
"Both sides have reached a consensus on the trade price
issue for the China-Russia crude oil pipeline under the
principles of mutual understanding and mutual accommodation and
win-win," China's Foreign Ministry said in a fax to Reuters.
The brief statement provided no details.
Russia has said China has been underpaying for crude, while
China has said Russia levies excess transit fees.
