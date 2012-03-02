(Adds background)
BEIJING, March 2 China said on Friday it
had reached a consensus with Russia over a dispute on the
pricing of Russian crude oil it receives via a pipeline.
"Both sides have reached a consensus on the trade price
issue for the China-Russia crude oil pipeline under the
principles of mutual understanding and mutual accommodation,"
China's Foreign Ministry said in a fax to Reuters.
The brief statement provided no details.
A Russian industry source said this week that Russian
state-controlled oil company Rosneft made a small
price concession to China, the single biggest consumer of oil
from its new eastern fields.
Rosneft granted China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) a
discount of $1.50 per barrel, the source said.
China buys 300,000 barrels per day of Russian oil, mostly
delivered from the oil fields of Eastern Siberia via a new
pipeline.
Russia has said China has been underpaying for crude, while
China has said Russia levies excess transit fees
China Development Bank in 2009 financed the pipeline with a
landmark $25 billion 30-year loans-for-oil deal, under which
Russia is due to ship oil to China through 2030.
