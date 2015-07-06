BEIJING, July 6 Nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan
and India will start the process of joining a security bloc led
by China and Russia at a summit in Russia later this week, a
senior Chinese diplomat said on Monday, the first time the
grouping has expanded since it was set up in 2001.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) groups China,
Russia and the former Soviet republics of Tajikistan,
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, while India, Pakistan,
Iran, Afghanistan and Mongolia are observers.
"As the influence of the SCO's development has expanded,
more and more countries in the region have brought up joining
the SCO," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping told a
news briefing.
"...India and Pakistan's admission to the SCO will play an
important role in the SCO's development it will play a
constructive role in pushing for the improvement of their
bilateral relations."
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, two of
them over the divided Muslim-majority region of Kashmir which
they both claim in full but rule in part. Pakistan also believes
India is supporting separatists in resource-rich Baluchistan
province, as well as militants fighting the state.
The SCO was originally formed to fight threats posed by
radical Islam and drug trafficking from neighbouring
Afghanistan.
Cheng said that the summit, to be attended by Chinese
President Xi Jinping, would also discuss security in
Afghanistan.
Beijing says separatist groups in the far western region of
Xinjiang, home to the Muslim Uighur minority, are seeking to
form their own state called East Turkestan and have links with
militants in Central Asia as well as Pakistan and Afghanistan.
China says that Uighur militants, operating at the East
Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), has also been working with
Islamic State.
"It can be said that ETIM certainly has links with the
Islamic State, and has participated in relevant terrorist
activities. China is paying close attention to this, and will
have security cooperation with relevant countries," Cheng said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)