BEIJING, March 22 China and Russia should
accelerate construction of the Altai natural gas pipeline
linking the two countries, vice premier Zhang Gaoli told Gazprom
CEO Alexei Miller in Beijing on Tuesday, state television
reported.
The two countries should also expand cooperation in upstream
and downstream, natural gas supply services and energy sales,
Zhang said, according to China Central Television.
Gazprom's Miller said Russia would be actively engaged in
negotiations with China on the Altai project, according to the
broadcaster.
Russia has been pushing for plans to sell China natural gas
through the Altai project, also known as the western route.
Analysts have estimated the cost of the Altai pipeline at up to
$20 billion.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by David Clarke)