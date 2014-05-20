Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
SHANGHAI May 20 Russia has offered to scrap extraction taxes for gas supplies designated for China, while Beijing is also looking to abolish import taxes for Russian gas, Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday.
"We are talking about deposits that will be a source for gas supplies to China market. This is a very smart and valuable proposal that can become a basis for compromise," Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told reporters. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.