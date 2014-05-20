SHANGHAI May 20 Russia has offered to scrap extraction taxes for gas supplies designated for China, while Beijing is also looking to abolish import taxes for Russian gas, Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday.

"We are talking about deposits that will be a source for gas supplies to China market. This is a very smart and valuable proposal that can become a basis for compromise," Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told reporters. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)