BEIJING, July 17 Russia has detained 36 Chinese
fishermen and seized two ships for entering an exclusive
economic zone in its far eastern Primorsky region, China's state
news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
Xinhua cited the Chinese consulate in the port city of
Vladivostok as saying that one ship was detained at the port of
Nakhodka, and the other ship was heading there.
A Russian coast guard vessel fired warning shots and then
opened targeted fire to stop one of the ships, a trawler that
had been fishing for squid, Xinhua said, citing Russia's RIA
Novosti news agency.
None of the Chinese fishermen were killed or wounded during
the incident, according to RIA.
The two ships were from the city of Weihai in China's
eastern Shandong province, Xinhua said.
It was not the first time Russia's coastguards had fired on
Chinese trawlers and detained them for poaching fish in Russian
waters, but such confrontations are rare.
Russia has watched cautiously as Beijing has emerged as a
regional power, engaging Beijing as a trading and diplomatic
partner but wary of it as a potential rival for control of
resources in Russia's thinly populated eastern stretches.
Russia has increased its business and military investment in
its Far East and strengthened its political presence there,
creating a ministry to oversee the region in order to counter
China's influence there.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, additional reporting by Thomas Grove
in Moscow, editing by Tim Pearce)