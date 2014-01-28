(Adds attempts to reach SAFE for comment)
HONG KONG Jan 28 The fund manager in charge of
investing the Chinese government's foreign exchange reserves,
who helped diversify its foreign asset portfolio away from U.S.
Treasury bonds, is leaving his position, three sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Zhu Changhong, chief investment officer at the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), was widely viewed as
a highly talented portfolio manager when the agency hired him
away from Pimco, the world's largest bond fund manager, in 2010.
After taking over managing China's forex reserves, which
reached $3.82 trillion at end-2013, Zhu reduced the ratio
devoted to U.S. Treasury securities, while increasing the share
of U.S. corporate bonds, stocks, and real estate, as well as
Japanese stocks and bonds.
"I'm not clear yet why he resigned or whether the team he
brought with him to SAFE will leave as well," said a source
familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity because the
resignation is not yet public.
Zhu, 44, was known for his low-key style, which earned him
the nickname "Invisible Man." He holds a Ph.D. in physics from
the University of Chicago and worked at Bank of America before
joining Pimco in 1999.
SAFE officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Bi Xiaowen; Writing by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)