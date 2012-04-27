* Q1 net 5.61 billion yuan vs f'cast 3.98 bln

BEIJING, April 27 SAIC Motor Corp, China's biggest auto maker, reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday, topping forecasts and showing the appeal of its models during a general slowdown in vehicle sales growth in China.

Shanghai-based SAIC booked 5.61 billion yuan ($889.6 million) in net income for the three months, compared with a revised 5.24 billion for the same period a year ago.

Net income topped the average forecast of 3.98 billion yuan given by 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Before the revision, SAIC's first-quarter 2011 net income had been stated at 4.5 billion.

SAIC's earning surprise came at a time when other Chinese automakers such as BYD Co have begun seeing their profitability squeezed by softening demand.

SAIC and its partners, General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG, may continue to outperform their rivals, some analysts say, but it may prove hard for them to keep posting eye-popping sales and profit gains now the market has settled into a more subdued growth pattern.

"SAIC has two very strong foreign partners and its own-brand cars are also expanding their appeal. There is no question that it will be holding up better than many of its peers," said Sheng Ye, associate research director for greater China at industry consultancy Ipsos.

Auto sales in China increased in 2011 but only by 5.2 percent, the slowest pace since the nation's car market began taking off in the late 1990s - a slowdown that reflects in large part the government's decision to scrap purchase incentives for small cars.

SLOWING ECONOMY

Demand for vehicles also has remained weak since the start of this year. Sales of passenger cars declined nearly 1.3 percent in the first three months, a trend which analysts and industry executives also blamed on slowing economic growth and higher fuel prices.

SAIC President Chen Hong said in March he expected overall vehicle sales in China to rise by between 7 and 8 percent this year. SAIC, he said, would continue to outpace the market.

In a stock exchange filing, SAIC said its revenue during the first quarter totalled 124 billion yuan, up from revised year-ago 109 billion.

In the first quarter, SAIC sold a total of 1.14 million vehicles, up 8.4 percent from a year earlier. The growth pace, however, lagged its own year-ago gain of 18.4 percent.

SAIC is among a small group of Chinese automakers, including Geely Automobile and Great Wall Motor , that are trying to make inroads into global markets, especially in emerging economies.

In 2005, the state-owned auto maker purchased technology from the now-defunct MG Rover Group Ltd and has since developed a lineup of cars sold in China under brand names Roewe and MG.

As part of that transaction, it owns and run MG Rover's 10,000-unit Longbridge plant in Birmingham in central England.

The facility resumed producing MG 6 sedans in May, 2011, targeting Britain initially but with an aim to sell MGs in the rest of Europe eventually.

Earlier in the year, SAIC rolled out its MG5 model and an upper-medium saloon Roewe 950. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by David Holmes)