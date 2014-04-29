SHANGHAI, April 29 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
, China's biggest automaker, plans to promote the
head of its passenger car unit to become the firm's new
president.
Vice President Chen Zhixin, who heads SAIC's passenger car
unit, will become SAIC's president, according to a report by the
official Xinhua News Agency quoting an announcement by the
Shanghai government. Top officials of state-owned firms are all
appointed by China's ruling Communist Party.
SAIC's current president, Chen Hong, will become chairman,
replacing 63-year-old Hu Maoyuan, who will retire, local
newspapers reported.
A SAIC spokeswoman declined to comment on the personnel
changes.
A SAIC official who declined to be identified said the
management change had been widely expected.
The management reshuffle comes at a difficult time for
Chinese auto brands, which have been losing market share to
foreign brands for seven months in a row.
State-owned SAIC, which currently generates about 90 percent
of its vehicle sales volume from its joint ventures with General
Motors Co and Volkswagen AG, is making heavy
investment in its own brands including Roewe and MG.
By the end of 2015, SAIC plans to invest a total of 45
billion yuan ($7.20 billion) into developing its own technology
and brands, according to SAIC's website.
Roewe's first model was based on technology from MG Rover
while the MG brand was indirectly purchased from the
now-bankrupt British carmaker.
The company said in its 2003 annual report that its main
tasks in 2014 included deepening the construction of own brands,
upgrading its own R&D capability and accelerating the
development of core competitiveness.
Last year, SAIC sold 4.7 million vehicles through its joint
ventures with Volkswagen and GM, accounting for more than 90
percent of total sales volume.
($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Mark
Potter)