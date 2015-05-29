BEIJING May 29 Chinese construction machinery
maker Sany Group, which has been impacted by a sustained market
slowdown, said it is venturing into smartphones, as part of a
plan to diversify away from heavy machinery.
Sany is the latest among several companies jumping into the
local smartphone market. They include Chinese video site LeTV,
Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Gree Electric
Appliances Inc of Zhuhai.
Plans by Sany to launch the SANYV8Pioneer 4G model were
first revealed by users of WeChat, a popular social messaging
app, this week, with sales of the 1,699 yuan ($273.97) handset
to start on June 8.
Xiang Wenbo, president of Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
, which is part of Sany Group, confirmed the launch
date and the pricing via his personal Weibo microblog account on
Wednesday. He didn't reveal whether the Changsha-based firm
would manufacture the handset itself, or the quantum of
investment.
Sany executives could not be reached on Friday for comment.
Sany, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
and other heavy equipment makers are diversifying
into sectors unrelated to their core businesses as a slowing
Chinese economy curbs demand for their products.
Sany, which has already opened a bank, also has been
investing in marine and port machinery, a sector now dominated
by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co Ltd. Its
sprawling marine machinery industry park in south China started
operations earlier this month.
($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)