BEIJING, March 18 China's ruling Communist Party appointed the chairman of the country's biggest state-owned oil and gas producer to head the regulator overseeing state assets as China seeks to introduce more private investment into government-dominated sectors.

Jiang Jiemin will vacate his post as chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to succeed Wang Yong as the chairman of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), a company spokesman said on Monday.

Jiang, 57, headed the team that restructured CNPC in 1999 and listed shares in its unit, PetroChina Co. Ltd , in Hong Kong and New York a year later. He became chairman of CNPC in 2011 after heading PetroChina since 2007.

In his new role, Jiang will be expected to reform China's sprawling state sector as the Communist Party seeks to allow private investment into key sectors of the economy, such as energy, transport and finance, over the next five years.

SASAC is a ministerial-level body run by China's cabinet, the State Council, and is directly responsible for 116 state-owned companies.

Economists warn that China can no longer delay freeing key sectors from government control, especially if it wants its economy to keep growing by between 7 to 8 percent a year.

Industry sources say Jiang is likely to be replaced by CNPC's current vice-president Wang Yongchun, who is also the head of China's biggest oilfield at Daqing.

